AFP News Agency

12th Mar, 2022. 03:00 pm
India reignite World Cup bid with win over West Indies

india

Indian players celebrate after winning the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 12, 2022. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)

HAMILTON: India unleashed a powerhouse batting performance to crush the West Indies by 155 runs in Hamilton on Saturday and revive their Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign.

Centuries for Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur anchored a record-breaking innings of 317-8 before India’s spinners skittled the West Indies for 162.

The total was India’s highest at a Women’s World Cup and the best by any team so far at this year’s tournament, surpassing the 310 posted by Australia against England.

Mandhana and Kaur’s 184-run partnership was also a record for India at a Women’s World Cup.

Mandhana made 123 off 119 balls, while Kaur scored 109 from 107.

The win gives India a huge morale boost and keeps them in the running for a semi-final spot after a lacklustre loss to New Zealand last Thursday.

It also continues India’s dominant record against the West Indies at World Cups, giving them a 7-0 record over the Caribbean team at the one-day showcase.

But the West Indies entered the match as the surprise package of this year’s tournament, with upset wins over hosts New Zealand and defending champions England.

India won the toss and elected to bat, starting aggressively and clearly intent on avoiding the slow scoring that cost them dearly against New Zealand.

“We realised we hadn’t made a good start in the last game and we really wanted to come out on a positive note,” Mandhana said.

“It’s all about momentum and we discussed keeping the momentum high from the first over.”

Yastika Bhatia smashed 19 runs off the first two overs and was given a life on 20 when Aaliyah Alleyne missed a catch.

Shakera Selman made no mistake when she caught and bowled Bhatia for 20, helping slow the run rate.

India were 125-3 at the mid-way point in the innings when Mandhana and Kaur stepped up the run rate.

Mandhana’s second ODI century included 13 fours and two sixes, while Kaur’s fourth ODI ton included 10 fours and two sixes.

The West Indies took a flurry of wickets late in the innings but by then the damage had been done.

They made a promising start to the run chase, racing to 81 without loss after 10 overs.

But after openers Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews were dismissed for 62 and 43, India managed to take wickets regularly and reduced the West Indies to 6-140 after 25 overs.

