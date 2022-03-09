Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:23 pm
India’s Ravindra Jadeja on top of ICC Test all-rounder rankings

Ravindra Jadeja
NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Wednesday that India’s Ravindra Jadeja has regained his position as the world’s top-ranked all-rounder following his outstanding performance with bat and ball against Sri Lanka.

India beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in three days on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Ravindra Jadeja, a left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner blasted an unbeaten 175 and claimed nine wickets in the match.

“It’s not the first time that the Indian spinner has topped the all-rounder rankings, and his move to the summit comes as little surprise after a stunning individual showing during the first test against Sri Lanka in Mohali,” the ICC said.

With 406 rating points, Jadeja, 33, beat out fellow Indian Ravichandran Ashwin and West Indies’ Jason Holder to take the top spot.

Holder fell to second in the rankings, with Ashwin third. Holder is in action against England in Antigua.

Ashwin enjoyed a remarkable outing as well, surpassing Indian legend Kapil Dev’s 434 wickets to become India’s second-highest wicket-taker behind Anil Kumble (619 scalps).

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh remains in fourth place, while England’s Ben Stokes goes up to the fifth place, one spot ahead of Mitchell Starc of Australia.

Virat Kohli moved into the top five in the batting order after scoring 45 in his 100th Test.

Rishabh Pant, an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, moved into the top 10 among hitters with a 96 against Sri Lanka, dethroning Australia’s David Warner, who struck 68 in the first Pakistan Test, which ended in a tie on Tuesday.

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia is still the best Test hitter in the world, while colleague Pat Cummins is the best Test bowler.

