IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Schedule, venue, match timings

Chennai Super Kings Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium

Brabourne Stadium

DY Patil Stadium

Pune

MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Chennai Super Kings Complete Squad

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

Chennai Super Kings Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue March 26 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium March 31 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI April 3 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI April 9 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3.30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 17 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM MCA Stadium – Pune April 21 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 25 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM MCA Stadium – Pune May 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM MCA Stadium – Pune May 8 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium May 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 15 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans 3.30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 20 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI

