Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:06 am
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Schedule, venue, match timings

Chennai Super Kings Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

Chennai Super Kings Schedule

Chennai Super Kings. © cricketaddictor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

  • Mumbai Indians
  • Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Rajasthan Royals
  • Delhi Capitals
  • Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

  • Chennai Super Kings
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Punjab Kings
  • Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

  • Wankhede Stadium
  • Brabourne Stadium
  • DY Patil Stadium

Pune

  • MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Chennai Super Kings Complete Squad

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

Chennai Super Kings Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue
March 26 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
March 31 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI
April 3 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI
April 9 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 17 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM MCA Stadium – Pune
April 21 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 25 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM MCA Stadium – Pune
May 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM MCA Stadium – Pune
May 8 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
May 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 15 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans 3.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 20 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI

