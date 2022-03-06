Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:42 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings will launch its IPL title defence on March 26

NEW DELHI: The Chennai Super Kings will begin their defence of their Indian Premier League (IPL) title on March 26, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:42 pm
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings. © cricketaddictor

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

NEW DELHI: The Chennai Super Kings will begin the defence of their Indian Premier League (IPL) title on March 26, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Chennai Super Kings will face last year’s runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders, whom they defeated in Dubai for their fourth title in 14 seasons, led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the 65 days leading up to the final on May 29, ten teams, including new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, will compete in 70 league matches and four playoffs.

After being disrupted by the Covid-19 and relocated to the United Arab Emirates, the lucrative tournament returns home to the western Indian cities of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune.

The cricket organisers anticipate that restricting venues to three cities in Maharashtra will lower the risk of coronavirus exposure among players and officials.

With approximately 43 million Covid-19 cases, India is the world’s second-most afflicted country after the United States, but instances have decreased after a rise earlier this year due to the highly contagious Omicron strain.

Authorities in Maharashtra permitted a 25% attendance for the cricket matches last week, despite the fact that infection numbers are now declining.

The schedule for the playoffs and final, according to Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI, “will be announced later.”

The league is a significant moneymaker for the affluent cricket governing board, generating more than $11 billion in income for the Indian economy.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Ind vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja's five wickets helps India to dismiss Sri Lanka for 174

MOHALI: On day three, Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets to...
2 hours ago
Ind vs SL: Rohit Sharma praises Ravindra Jadeja's all-round skills after Test win

MOHALI: After the team's stunning Test win against Sri Lanka on Sunday,...
2 hours ago
UFC 272 results: In the first round, Sergey Spivak destroys Greg Hardy with vicious ground and pound

Sergey Spivak dispatched Greg Hardy quickly to kick off the UFC 272...
2 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Usman Khawaja misses century for Australia in first Test

RAWALPINDI: As Australia made a solid response to Pakistan on the third...
2 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Bad light stops first Test between Pakistan-Australia

RAWALPINDI: On the third day of the first Test between Pakistan-Australia at...
2 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: David Warner, Usman Khawaja leads Australia to 138-0

RAWALPINDI: As the visitors replied strongly on the third day of the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Titanic
10 mins ago
Cruise Ship sets sail five times the size of the Titanic

For the first time, the world's largest cruise ship, which is five...
Mehar Bano shares PDA-filled snaps with her fiancé
14 mins ago
Mehar Bano shares PDA-filled snaps with her fiancé

Pakistan actor Mehar Bano, who recently got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali...
Shaukat Tarin
15 mins ago
Shaukat Tarin hopes Pakistan will exit FATF grey list this year

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said that Pakistan would...
Dominic Raab
27 mins ago
Defeating Putin in Ukraine could take years: Dominic Raab

Vladimir Putin's conquest of Ukraine may take years, Britain's deputy prime minister...
Adsence Ad 300X600