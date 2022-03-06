IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings will launch its IPL title defence on March 26

NEW DELHI: The Chennai Super Kings will begin their defence of their Indian Premier League (IPL) title on March 26, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Chennai Super Kings will face last year’s runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders, whom they defeated in Dubai for their fourth title in 14 seasons, led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the 65 days leading up to the final on May 29, ten teams, including new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, will compete in 70 league matches and four playoffs.

After being disrupted by the Covid-19 and relocated to the United Arab Emirates, the lucrative tournament returns home to the western Indian cities of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune.

The cricket organisers anticipate that restricting venues to three cities in Maharashtra will lower the risk of coronavirus exposure among players and officials.

With approximately 43 million Covid-19 cases, India is the world’s second-most afflicted country after the United States, but instances have decreased after a rise earlier this year due to the highly contagious Omicron strain.

Authorities in Maharashtra permitted a 25% attendance for the cricket matches last week, despite the fact that infection numbers are now declining.

The schedule for the playoffs and final, according to Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI, “will be announced later.”

The league is a significant moneymaker for the affluent cricket governing board, generating more than $11 billion in income for the Indian economy.

