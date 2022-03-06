IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Schedule, venue, match timings
Gujarat Titans Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.
Group A
- Mumbai Indians
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Rajasthan Royals
- Delhi Capitals
- Lucknow Super Giants
Group B
- Chennai Super Kings
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Punjab Kings
- Gujarat Titans
Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.
Mumbai
- Wankhede Stadium
- Brabourne Stadium
- DY Patil Stadium
Pune
- MCA International Stadium
Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.
Gujarat Titans Complete Squad
Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan
Gujarat Titans Schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (In IST)
|Venue
|March 28
|Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7.30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|April 2
|Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals
|7.30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|April 8
|Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium – CCI
|April 11
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 14
|Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 17
|Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|April 23
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 27
|Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|April 30
|Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium – CCI
|May 3
|Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|May 6
|Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM,
|Brabourne Stadium – CCI
|May 10
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM,
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|May 15
|Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 19
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
