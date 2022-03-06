IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Schedule, venue, match timings

Gujarat Titans Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium

Brabourne Stadium

DY Patil Stadium

Pune

MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Gujarat Titans Complete Squad

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Gujarat Titans Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue March 28 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium April 2 Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune April 8 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Brabourne Stadium – CCI April 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 14 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 17 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune April 23 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 27 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium April 30 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Brabourne Stadium – CCI May 3 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium May 6 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM, Brabourne Stadium – CCI May 10 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune May 15 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

