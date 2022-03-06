IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule, venue, match timings

Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium

Brabourne Stadium

DY Patil Stadium

Pune

MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Kolkata Knight Riders Complete Squad

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue March 26 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium March 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 1 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune April 10 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 3.30 PM Brabourne – CCI April 15 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI April 18 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI April 23 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans 3.30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 28 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune May 9 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium May 14 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune May 18 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium

