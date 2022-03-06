IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule, venue, match timings
Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.
Group A
- Mumbai Indians
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Rajasthan Royals
- Delhi Capitals
- Lucknow Super Giants
Group B
- Chennai Super Kings
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Punjab Kings
- Gujarat Titans
Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.
Mumbai
- Wankhede Stadium
- Brabourne Stadium
- DY Patil Stadium
Pune
- MCA International Stadium
Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.
Kolkata Knight Riders Complete Squad
Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.
Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (In IST)
|Venue
|March 26
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7.30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|March 30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7.30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 1
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|7.30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|April 6
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
|7.30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|April 10
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
|3.30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|April 15
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7.30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|April 18
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7.30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|April 23
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
|3.30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 28
|Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7.30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 2
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 7
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7.30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|May 9
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7.30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|May 14
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7.30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|May 18
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7.30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
