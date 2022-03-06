IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Schedule, venue, match timings
Lucknow Supergiants Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.
Group A
- Mumbai Indians
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Rajasthan Royals
- Delhi Capitals
- Lucknow Super Giants
Group B
- Chennai Super Kings
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Punjab Kings
- Gujarat Titans
Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.
Mumbai
- Wankhede Stadium
- Brabourne Stadium
- DY Patil Stadium
Pune
- MCA International Stadium
Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.
Lucknow Super Giants Complete Squad
KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers
Lucknow Super Giants Schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (In IST)
|Venue
|March 28
|Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|March 31
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
|7.30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|April 4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7.30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 7
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|7.30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 10
|Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7.30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|April 16
|Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
|3.30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|April 19
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7.30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 24
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|7.30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|April 29
|Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7.30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|May 1
|Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
|3.30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 7
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7.30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|May 10
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|7.30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|May 15
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|May 18
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7.30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
