Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 11:38 pm
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Schedule, venue, match timings

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants. © crickbuzz

Lucknow Super Giants Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

  • Mumbai Indians
  • Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Rajasthan Royals
  • Delhi Capitals
  • Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

  • Chennai Super Kings
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Punjab Kings
  • Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

  • Wankhede Stadium
  • Brabourne Stadium
  • DY Patil Stadium

Pune

  • MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Lucknow Super Giants Complete Squad

KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers

Lucknow Super Giants Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue
March 28 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
March 31 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI
April 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 10 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
April 16 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants 3.30 PM Brabourne – CCI
April 19 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 24 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
April 29 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
May 1 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants 3.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
May 10 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
May 15 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI
May 18 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium

