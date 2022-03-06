IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Schedule, venue, match timings
Mumbai Indians Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.
Group A
- Mumbai Indians
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Rajasthan Royals
- Delhi Capitals
- Lucknow Super Giants
Group B
- Chennai Super Kings
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Punjab Kings
- Gujarat Titans
Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.
Mumbai
- Wankhede Stadium
- Brabourne Stadium
- DY Patil Stadium
Pune
- MCA International Stadium
Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.
Mumbai Indians Complete Squad
Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Udadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal, Riley Meredith.
Mumbai Indians Schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (In IST)
|Venue
|March 27
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|April 2
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 6
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium – Pune
|April 9
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium – Pune
|April 13
|Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium – Pune
|April 16
|Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|April 21
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 24
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|April 30
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|May 6
|Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|May 9
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|May 12
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 17
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 21
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
