Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 11:59 pm
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Schedule, venue, match timings

Mumbai Indians Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

Mumbai Indians Schedule

Mumbai Indians. © cricketaddictor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

  • Mumbai Indians
  • Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Rajasthan Royals
  • Delhi Capitals
  • Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

  • Chennai Super Kings
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Punjab Kings
  • Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

  • Wankhede Stadium
  • Brabourne Stadium
  • DY Patil Stadium

Pune

  • MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Mumbai Indians Complete Squad

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Udadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal, Riley Meredith.

Mumbai Indians Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue
March 27 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
April 2 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM MCA Stadium – Pune
April 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM MCA Stadium – Pune
April 13 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM MCA Stadium – Pune
April 16 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
April 21 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 24 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
April 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
May 6 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
May 9 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
May 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 17 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 21 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

