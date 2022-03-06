Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 11:42 pm
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Schedule, venue, match timings

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings. © cricketaddictor

Punjab Kings Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

  • Mumbai Indians
  • Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Rajasthan Royals
  • Delhi Capitals
  • Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

  • Chennai Super Kings
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Punjab Kings
  • Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

  • Wankhede Stadium
  • Brabourne Stadium
  • DY Patil Stadium

Pune

  • MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Punjab Kings Complete Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Punjab Kings Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue
March 27 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 1 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
April 3 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
April 8 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
April 13 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
April 17 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 20 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
April 25 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
April 29 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
May 3 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
May 7 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 13 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
May 16 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
May 22 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

