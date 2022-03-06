IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Schedule, venue, match timings

Punjab Kings Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

Punjab Kings Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium

Brabourne Stadium

DY Patil Stadium

Pune

MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Punjab Kings Complete Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Punjab Kings Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue March 27 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 1 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium April 3 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI April 8 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI April 13 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune April 17 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 20 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune April 25 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium April 29 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune May 3 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium May 7 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 13 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI May 16 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium May 22 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com