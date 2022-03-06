Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 11:48 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Schedule, venue, match timings

Rajasthan Royals Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 11:48 pm
Rajasthan Royals Schedule

Rajasthan Royals. © cricketaddictor

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Rajasthan Royals Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

  • Mumbai Indians
  • Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Rajasthan Royals
  • Delhi Capitals
  • Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

  • Chennai Super Kings
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Punjab Kings
  • Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

  • Wankhede Stadium
  • Brabourne Stadium
  • DY Patil Stadium

Pune

  • MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Rajasthan Royals Complete Squad

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham

Rajasthan Royals Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue
March 29 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune
April 2 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 3.30 pm DY Patil Stadium
April 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 pm Wankhede Stadium
April 10 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants 7.30 pm Wankhede Stadium
April 14 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans 7.30 pm DY Patil Stadium
April 18 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 pm Brabourne – CCI
April 22 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune
April 26 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune
April 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 pm DY Patil Stadium
May 2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 pm Wankhede Stadium
May 7 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 3.30 pm Wankhede Stadium
May 11 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 pm DY Patil Stadium
May 15 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 pm Brabourne – CCI
May 20 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 pm Brabourne – CCI

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Schedule, venue, match timings

Gujarat Titans Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will...
1 hour ago
Violence breaks out among fans during a football match in Mexico, killing up to 17 people and injuring 22 others

QUERETARO: According to The Mirror, at least 17 people were killed and...
2 hours ago
IPL Schedule 2022: Schedule, venue, match timings

IPL Schedule 2022: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin...
2 hours ago
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings will launch its IPL title defence on March 26

NEW DELHI: The Chennai Super Kings will begin the defence of their...
3 hours ago
At UFC 272, Bryce Mitchell dominates Edson Barboza

On the main card of UFC 272, we saw a big time...
3 hours ago
Deji vs Alex Wassabi LIVE : Wassabi WINS on a split decision after a spectator INVADES the ring during the main event – updates

Deji vs Alex Wassabi LIVE: During the second round, a spectator jumped...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule
3 mins ago
IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule, venue, match timings

Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will...
Punjab Kings
6 mins ago
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Schedule, venue, match timings

Punjab Kings Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will...
Lucknow Super Giants
10 mins ago
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Schedule, venue, match timings

Lucknow Super Giants Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15...
Hareem Farooq surely knows how to slay in a saree
18 mins ago
Hareem Farooq surely knows how to slay in a saree

Pakistani actress and producer Hareem Farooq never fails to impress with her...
Adsence Ad 300X600