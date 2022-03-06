IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Schedule, venue, match timings
Rajasthan Royals Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.
Rajasthan Royals Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.
Group A
- Mumbai Indians
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Rajasthan Royals
- Delhi Capitals
- Lucknow Super Giants
Group B
- Chennai Super Kings
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Punjab Kings
- Gujarat Titans
Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.
Mumbai
- Wankhede Stadium
- Brabourne Stadium
- DY Patil Stadium
Pune
- MCA International Stadium
Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.
Rajasthan Royals Complete Squad
Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham
Rajasthan Royals Schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (In IST)
|Venue
|March 29
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30 pm
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|April 2
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|3.30 pm
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 5
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7.30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium
|April 10
|Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7.30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium
|April 14
|Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
|7.30 pm
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 18
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7.30 pm
|Brabourne – CCI
|April 22
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30 pm
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|April 26
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30 pm
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|April 30
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|7.30 pm
|DY Patil Stadium
|May 2
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 7
|Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|3.30 pm
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 11
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
|7.30 pm
|DY Patil Stadium
|May 15
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30 pm
|Brabourne – CCI
|May 20
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|7.30 pm
|Brabourne – CCI
For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news