IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Schedule, venue, match timings

Rajasthan Royals Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium

Brabourne Stadium

DY Patil Stadium

Pune

MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Rajasthan Royals Complete Squad

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham

Rajasthan Royals Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue March 29 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune April 2 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 3.30 pm DY Patil Stadium April 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 pm Wankhede Stadium April 10 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants 7.30 pm Wankhede Stadium April 14 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans 7.30 pm DY Patil Stadium April 18 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 pm Brabourne – CCI April 22 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune April 26 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune April 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 pm DY Patil Stadium May 2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 pm Wankhede Stadium May 7 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 3.30 pm Wankhede Stadium May 11 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 pm DY Patil Stadium May 15 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 pm Brabourne – CCI May 20 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 pm Brabourne – CCI

