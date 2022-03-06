IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule, venue, match timings
Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.
Group A
- Mumbai Indians
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Rajasthan Royals
- Delhi Capitals
- Lucknow Super Giants
Group B
- Chennai Super Kings
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Punjab Kings
- Gujarat Titans
Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.
Mumbai
- Wankhede Stadium
- Brabourne Stadium
- DY Patil Stadium
Pune
- MCA International Stadium
Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Complete Squad
Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul
Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (In IST)
|Venue
|March 27
|Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|March 30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 5
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|April 9
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|April 12
|Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 16
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|April 19
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 23
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|April 26
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|April 30
|Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|May 4
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|May 8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 13
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|May 19
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
