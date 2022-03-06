Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 11:51 pm
IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule, venue, match timings

Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule

Royal Challengers Bangalore. © cricketaddictor

Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

  • Mumbai Indians
  • Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Rajasthan Royals
  • Delhi Capitals
  • Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

  • Chennai Super Kings
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Punjab Kings
  • Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

  • Wankhede Stadium
  • Brabourne Stadium
  • DY Patil Stadium

Pune

  • MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Complete Squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue
March 27 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
March 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
April 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
April 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 16 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
April 19 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 23 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
April 26 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
April 30 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
May 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
May 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 13 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
May 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

