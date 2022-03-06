IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule, venue, match timings
Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.
Group A
- Mumbai Indians
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Rajasthan Royals
- Delhi Capitals
- Lucknow Super Giants
Group B
- Chennai Super Kings
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Punjab Kings
- Gujarat Titans
Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.
Mumbai
- Wankhede Stadium
- Brabourne Stadium
- DY Patil Stadium
Pune
- MCA International Stadium
Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Complete Squad
Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (In IST)
|Venue
|March 29
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|April 4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 9
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 11
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 15
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|April 17
|Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|April 23
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|April 27
|Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|May 5
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|May 8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 14
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|May 17
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|May 22
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
