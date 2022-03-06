IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule, venue, match timings

Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin on March 26 and will last for more than two months, with the final slated for May 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed two virtual teams for the IPL 2022 season.

Group A

Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants

Group B

Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans

Each team will play two games, one against a team from their own group and the other against a team from the opposite group. As a result, throughout the league stage, each side will play a total of 14 games.

All the league stage matches will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium

Brabourne Stadium

DY Patil Stadium

Pune

MCA International Stadium

Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums will each host 20 games, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will each host 15 games. Each side will play four matches at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, as well as three matches at Brabourne and MCA International Stadiums.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Complete Squad

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue March 29 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune April 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 9 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 15 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI April 17 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 23 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI April 27 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune May 5 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI May 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 14 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune May 17 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 22 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

