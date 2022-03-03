Is Javed Afridi Interested in Purchasing Chelsea Football Club?

According to the Spanish sports website Soy Madridista, Javed Afridi, a prominent Pakistani billionaire, is in the running to succeed Roman Abramovich as owner of Chelsea.

Afridi, a Pakistani business executive and entrepreneur, owns the Peshawar Zalmi football team in the Pakistan Super League and is interested in acquiring one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs.

Pues parece que el pakistaní @JAfridi10 es el primer colocado para intentar comprar el Chelsea a Abramovichhttps://t.co/n4NmTXYpa2 — www.soymadridista.com (@soymadridista) March 2, 2022

Afridi and his group of investors are expected to face stiff competition from Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss, who claimed to have received an offer from Abramovich.

To recall, just days after Russia declared war on Ukraine, Roman Abramovich, a Russian billionaire and esteemed oligarch, reportedly put Chelsea up for sale as pressure mounted on his position as owner of the Premier League powerhouse.

In June 2003, he purchased Chelsea and used his fortune to transform the London club into one of Europe’s super elites. Chelsea has won five Premier League titles and five FA Cups during the Abramovich era.

The Blues have won the Champions League twice, once in 2012 in Munich, Germany, and again in 2021 at the Estádio do Drago stadium in Porto, Portugal.