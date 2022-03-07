Ivan Kuliak of Russia is facing disciplinary action after displaying the Z symbol

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has announced that Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak will face disciplinary action for his “shocking behaviour” in displaying a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during an event.

The 20-year-old finished third in the parallel bars final at the Apparatus World Cup in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday, with the letter “Z” prominently displayed on the front of his outfit as he stood next to Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun, who won gold.

Following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have used the letter Z as an identifying symbol on their tanks and vehicles. Some invasion supporters have also displayed the symbol.

“The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will request that the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation initiate disciplinary proceedings against… Kuliak as a result of his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup,” the FIG said in a statement on Sunday.

Russia refers to its actions in Ukraine as a “special operation,” with the goal of destroying its neighbor’s military capabilities and apprehending dangerous nationalists.

The FIG has already cancelled all of its events in Russia and Belarus, and has stated that no additional events will be scheduled in the two countries until further notice.

Belarus has served as an important staging area for Russian forces.

“The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on March 4. From March 7, 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions,” the statement added.