Liz Hurley sends a heartfelt message to Shane Warne’s daughter following his untimely death

LIZ Hurley comforted Shane Warne’s bereaved daughter with a heartfelt message following the cricket legend’s untimely death.

The actress, who was engaged to Shane during their three-year relationship, weighed in on Summer, 20,’s emotional tribute to her father.

She stated: “Summer, I adore you. Your father adored you.”

Summer, who was bereaved, shared a collection of photos of her father from various stages of her life.

She penned: “There aren’t any words. It’s as if I’m dreaming, and I’m waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me you’re fine. This can’t possibly be real life.”

Summer wrote about their final moments together: “…we were singing along to ‘Summer of 69’ and ‘I’ve had the time of my life.’ Speaking about how much you loved that song and seeing your smile light up the entire room as we danced and couldn’t stop laughing at each other.”

“Love you Summer, I’ll always be here for you,” her brother Jackson said.

Piers Morgan, a close friend of Shane’s, made the following observation: “Summer, I’m so sorry for your tragic loss. Your father was a wonderful man. My heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family.”

Liz paid tribute to her “Lionheart” ex-fiance Shane, who died naturally at a luxury villa in Thailand.

She stated: “I have the impression that the sun has vanished behind a cloud for good. My beloved Lionheart, rest in peace.”

The couple made their relationship public in 2010 after they were photographed kissing outside a London hotel.

Shane relocated to her Brighton mansion, and the couple later announced their engagement.

They divorced in 2013, with the cricketer later admitting that the spark had “fizzled out.”

He said on his show A Week With Warnie that he was “quite sad it’s over” and that he cared deeply about the actress.

He described how the “circus” surrounding their relationship “became scary.”

Their relationship began after Warne’s wife, Simone Callahan, divorced him in 2005 following years of cheating allegations.

The final straw came when new allegations surfaced about Warne pursuing three other women shortly after Simone arrived in England, just as the Ashes series was about to begin.

Brooke, 24, Jackson, 22, and Summer, 20, returned to Australia with her husband.