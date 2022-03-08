Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:52 am
Manuel Neuer back to rally Bayern Munich defence in Salzburg match

MUNICH: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made his first appearance in almost a month in his team's crucial Champions League last-16 second leg match against Red Bull Salzburg at home on Tuesday.

Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer. © bulinews

Neuer had been out for many weeks after undergoing knee surgery following Bayern’s 3-2 Bundesliga triumph against RB Leipzig on February 5.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old returned to the lineup, reclaiming the captain’s armband from understudy Thomas Mueller.

The German champions will be hoping that their veteran goalkeeper can help rally a defence that has looked shaky in recent weeks.

Dayot Upamecano, a French defender who did not start the first game and has been chastised for his performances in the Bundesliga, was once again benched.

Bayern Munich still has numerous key players out with long-term injuries, notably Alphonso Davies of Canada and Leon Goretzka of Germany.

The six-time champions are looking to avoid an upset against Austrian champions Salzburg, who are led by goalscoring prodigy and former Bayern Munich midfielder Karim Adeyemi.

Junior Adamu, who scored Salzburg’s opening goal in the 1-1 draw in the first leg, began alongside Adeyemi upfront.

