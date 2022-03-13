March Madness bracket: Complete schedule, TV channels, and scores for NCAA Tournament games in 2022
The 2022 NCAA Tournament is expected to be the most “normal” March Madness in several years.
This is not an indictment of the tournament this year: Indeed, “normal” is more than welcome in the COVID-19 pandemic, a year after the 2021 NCAA Tournament was held with massive restrictions entirely in Indiana and the 2020 NCAA Tournament was cancelled entirely.
Besides, just because something is “normal” doesn’t mean the NCAA Tournament this year has to be any less frustrating.
What plotlines will emerge throughout the tournament? Mike Krzyzewski leads the Blue Devils to their sixth and final NCAA Tournament championship. Gonzaga will seek retribution after falling one game short of perfect in 2021. The SEC alone has several teams in the top four seed lines. And the Pac-12 will be looking to win its first national championship since Arizona did so in 1997.
That’s only the tip of the iceberg. Whatever happens, The Sporting News will be there to help you navigate it all — from times, dates, scores, highlights, and more:
March Madness live bracket
Check out the links below for live tournament bracket updates and information on how to watch March Madness.
2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores
The complete 2022 March Madness schedule will be updated below when the Field of 68 has been announced Selection Sunday.
First Four
Tuesday, March 15
|Game
|Time
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|6:30 p.m.
|truTV, Sling TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|truTV, Sling TV
Wednesday, March 16
|Game
|Time
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|6:30 p.m.
|truTV, Sling TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|truTV, Sling TV
Round 1
Thursday, March 17
|Game
|Time
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|Noon
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
Friday, March 18
|Game
|Time
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|Noon
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
Round 2
Saturday, March 19
|Game
|Time
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|Noon
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
Sunday, March 20
|Game
|Time
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|Noon
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 24
|Game
|Time
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|7 p.m.
|TBS, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, CBS
Friday, March 25
|Game
|Time
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|7 p.m.
|TBS, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, CBS
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 26
|Game
|Time
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|6 p.m.
|TBS, Sling TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, Sling TV
Sunday, March 27
|Game
|Time
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|2 p.m.
|CBS
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|CBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 2
|Game
|Time
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|6 p.m.
|TBS, Sling TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBS, Sling TV
National championship
Monday, April 4
|Game
|Time
|TV
|TBD vs. TBD
|9 p.m.
|TBS, Sling TV
How to watch, stream March Madness games
The NCAA Tournament will be broadcast on several channels, including CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. Several streaming services will cover March Madness, including March Madness Live, which is free but requires a cable subscription or a streaming service login to access (the app provides three hours of complementary coverage). You can also watch live games by signing up for Sling TV, which has a free trial.
Below is a round-by-round breakdown of what stations will broadcast games:
|Round
|TV channel
|Live stream
|First Four
|TruTV
|NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
|Round 1
|CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV
|NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
|Round 2
|CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV
|NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
|Sweet 16
|CBS, TBS
|NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
|Elite Eight
|CBS, TBS
|NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
|Final Four
|TBS
|NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
|National championship
|TBS
|NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
NCAA Tournament sites 2022
Below is a full rundown on the sites and locations of the NCAA Tournament:
|Round
|Location
|Site
|First Four
|Dayton, Ohio
|UD Arena
|Rounds 1-2
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|KeyBank Center
|Indianapolis
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Dickies Arena
|Portland, Ore.
|Moda Center
|Greenville, S.C.
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Milwaukee
|Fiserv Forum
|Pittsburgh
|PPG Paints Arena
|San Diego
|Viejas Arena
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|San Antonio
|AT&T Center
|San Francisco
|Chase Center
|Chicago
|United Center
|Philadelphia
|Wells Fargo Center
|Final Four
|New Orleans
|Caesars Superdome
Download BOL News App for latest news