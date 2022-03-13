Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 10:15 pm
March Madness bracket: Complete schedule, TV channels, and scores for NCAA Tournament games in 2022

March Madness

The 2022 NCAA Tournament is expected to be the most “normal” March Madness in several years.

This is not an indictment of the tournament this year: Indeed, “normal” is more than welcome in the COVID-19 pandemic, a year after the 2021 NCAA Tournament was held with massive restrictions entirely in Indiana and the 2020 NCAA Tournament was cancelled entirely.

Besides, just because something is “normal” doesn’t mean the NCAA Tournament this year has to be any less frustrating.

What plotlines will emerge throughout the tournament? Mike Krzyzewski leads the Blue Devils to their sixth and final NCAA Tournament championship. Gonzaga will seek retribution after falling one game short of perfect in 2021. The SEC alone has several teams in the top four seed lines. And the Pac-12 will be looking to win its first national championship since Arizona did so in 1997.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg. Whatever happens, The Sporting News will be there to help you navigate it all — from times, dates, scores, highlights, and more:

March Madness live bracket

Check out the links below for live tournament bracket updates and information on how to watch March Madness.

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores

The complete 2022 March Madness schedule will be updated below when the Field of 68 has been announced Selection Sunday.

First Four

Tuesday, March 15

Game Time TV
TBD vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. truTV, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD TBD truTV, Sling TV

Wednesday, March 16

Game Time TV
TBD vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. truTV, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD TBD truTV, Sling TV

Round 1

Thursday, March 17

Game Time TV
TBD vs. TBD Noon TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS

Friday, March 18

Game Time TV
TBD vs. TBD Noon TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS

Round 2

Saturday, March 19

Game Time TV
TBD vs. TBD Noon TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS

Sunday, March 20

Game Time TV
TBD vs. TBD Noon TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24

Game Time TV
TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. TBS, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, CBS

Friday, March 25

Game Time TV
TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. TBS, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, CBS

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26

Game Time TV
TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, Sling TV

Sunday, March 27

Game Time TV
TBD vs. TBD 2 p.m. CBS
TBD vs. TBD TBD CBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 2

Game Time TV
TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD TBD TBS, Sling TV

National championship

Monday, April 4

Game Time TV
TBD vs. TBD 9 p.m. TBS, Sling TV

How to watch, stream March Madness games

The NCAA Tournament will be broadcast on several channels, including CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. Several streaming services will cover March Madness, including March Madness Live, which is free but requires a cable subscription or a streaming service login to access (the app provides three hours of complementary coverage). You can also watch live games by signing up for Sling TV, which has a free trial.

Below is a round-by-round breakdown of what stations will broadcast games:

Round TV channel Live stream
First Four TruTV NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
Round 1 CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
Round 2 CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
Sweet 16 CBS, TBS NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
Elite Eight CBS, TBS NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
Final Four TBS NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
National championship TBS NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV

NCAA Tournament sites 2022

Below is a full rundown on the sites and locations of the NCAA Tournament:

Round Location Site
First Four Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
Rounds 1-2 Buffalo, N.Y. KeyBank Center
Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
Portland, Ore. Moda Center
Greenville, S.C. Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Milwaukee Fiserv Forum
Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena
San Diego Viejas Arena
Sweet 16/Elite Eight San Antonio AT&T Center
San Francisco Chase Center
Chicago United Center
Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center
Final Four New Orleans Caesars Superdome

 

Read More

1 day ago
Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

During the lunch break of the second cricket Test between Pakistan and...
1 day ago
India reignite World Cup bid with win over West Indies

HAMILTON: India unleashed a powerhouse batting performance to crush the West Indies...
1 day ago
Mahoor Shahzad bags National Badminton Championship title for 6th consecutive year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s star badminton player Mahoor Shahzad achieved yet another milestone by...
2 days ago
WWC 2022: Omaima Sohail bowled 7-ball over due to umpire's miscalculation

WWC 2022: The current International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Cup in...
2 days ago
Watch: 'It is a dream for every player to represent his country in his home ground,' says Fawad Alam

KARACHI: Fawad Alam, a Pakistani middle-order batsman, has stated that representing his...
2 days ago
IPL 2022: Aaron Finch named as replacement for Alex Hales at Kolkata Knight Riders

BANGALORE: The Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) announced...

Recent News

Brent Renaud
10 mins ago
Brent Renaud, a filmmaker from the United States, was killed in Ukraine by Russian forces

Brent Renaud, an award-winning American filmmaker whose work has appeared in the...
Public Pulse
13 mins ago
80pc Pakistanis believe PM to complete  five-year term: Survey

Eighty percent of Pakistanis, according to a Pulse survey, believe that Prime...
Sri Lanka to hold all-party conference on economic situation
20 mins ago
Sri Lanka to hold all-party conference on economic situation

COLOMBO, March 13 (Xinhua) -- An all-party conference in Sri Lanka will...
'Racist' Royal may be revealed in Prince Harry's memoir
24 mins ago
‘Racist’ Royal may be revealed in Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince Harry is the second son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and...
