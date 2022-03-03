Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:28 am
Mario Hermoso’s injury has been confirmed by Atletico Madrid

MADRID: Mario Hermoso, an Atletico Madrid defender, is expected to miss Sunday's vital La Liga match against Real Betis due to an adductor injury, the club announced on Wednesday.

Mario Hermoso

Mario Hermoso. © mediareferee

Hermoso’s availability for Atletico’s Champions League encounter against Manchester United later this month will also be a problem.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the second leg of the last 16 will be played on March 15 at Old Trafford.

On Sunday, Atletico Madrid travels to Real Betis, who are one point ahead of Atletico in fifth place in La Liga.

“Mario Hermoso finished training on Tuesday with discomfort, so he did an individualised recovery session on Wednesday morning and, after being assessed by the medical services, radiological tests were carried out that confirmed the existence of an injury to the right adductor,” Atletico said in a statement.

Although Hermoso was on the bench for the first leg against Manchester United, he has been a significant member for Diego Simeone’s team, with Reinildo Mandava and Renan Lodi favoured on the left side of Diego Simeone’s defence.

