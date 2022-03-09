Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 03:47 pm
MCC makes ammendment in cricket laws

Cricketers will not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball under new rules agreed by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), and the “Mankad” method of dismissing batters will not be considered unfair play.

Cricketers have employed the age-old technique of polishing one side of the ball with saliva and sweat to assist bowlers in creating more movement in the air as the ball goes towards batters.

The new laws make the health-related ban on applying saliva to the ball permanent, which was put in place when men’s cricket restarted in July 2020 after a Covid-19 hiatus.

According to the MCC, research indicated that the ban had little or no effect on the amount of swing bowlers were getting during this time period. Sweat will still be allowed to polish the ball.

“The new laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas where fielders eating sugary sweets alter their saliva to apply to the ball,” the MCC said in a statement.

“Using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair method of changing the condition of the ball.”

The revisions will take effect on October 1st, according to the MCC, which has been the ultimate authority on cricket legislation since its founding in 1787.

When a non-striker moves out of the crease, a bowler might choose to whip off the bails rather than finish his delivery to the hitter on strike, resulting in a “Mankad” dismissal.

While lawful, the dismissal was deemed against the spirit of the game because it was named after Indian spinner Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia’s Bill Brown in a similar manner in 1947.

The MCC stated that, while the law’s wording would remain the same, it would be renamed Law 38 (Unfair Play) (Run out).

In other adjustments, the MCC stated that if a batter is out caught, the new player will step in and face the next ball unless it is the end of an over.

