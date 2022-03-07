Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 12:37 am
Mohammad Hafeez asks sports media to avoid misquoting his words

Mohammad Hafeez, the former Pakistan captain, is upset that sports media have misquoted his recent words.

Mohammad Hafeez
The former all-rounder has always been known for being outspoken with his opinions. However, since his retirement, he has become more open and has formed opinions on Pakistan cricket issues.

In recent interviews, he expressed his desire to improve Pakistan cricket’s standards, infrastructure, and financial stability for local and emerging cricketers.

He couldn’t see any clear path for grass-roots cricketers to go to the top.

Before making any huge initiatives like bringing in drop-in pitches, Hafeez advised current PCB chairman Ramiz Raja to focus on existing grounds and provide sufficient equipment to curators.

When it came to persons in administrative positions, he believed that if they couldn’t deliver, they should be replaced. He used the example of players who are dropped after a disastrous series, implying that administrators should be held accountable as well.

When asked about his future ambitions, he said politely that he would do anything for the good of Pakistan cricket and that he needed power and authority to create changes for future generations.

However, it appears that Hafeez was dissatisfied with the way his words were misrepresented in the media.  He displayed his anger via a tweet and wrote:  “My request to all respected sport[s] journalists if you can’t share my full contextual statements, then please don’t share it. Regards.”

It should be mentioned that while Mohammad Hafeez resigned from international cricket in January 2021, he continues to play in domestic tournaments.

He was recently a member of the Lahore Qalandars, who won season seven of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 41-year-old was named Player of the Final after hitting 69 runs off 46 balls and bowling a 2/23 spell.

