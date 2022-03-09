Nick Candy, a British billionaire and Chelsea fan, is set to make a £2.5 billion bid for the club this week and will renovate Stamford Bridge

CHELSEA fan Nick Candy is reportedly planning to put the club’s resolve to the test this week by making a £2.5 billion offer.

It was recently reported that the British tycoon had entered the race to buy his beloved side after their Russian owner put it up for sale.

According to the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old will soon formalise his interest by the end of the week.

His £2.5 billion proposal is said to include a £1.5 billion plan to rebuild Stamford Bridge.

According to the report, the property developer is in talks with a number of American investors about forming a consortium to buy the West London firm.

Candy, who is married to Australian actress Holly Valance, said in a statement to the Mail: “Nick Candy is actively investigating a number of potential bids for Chelsea Football Club.

“Any bid would be made in collaboration with another party (or consortium), and several international partners have expressed serious interest.

“‘Mr Candy has a strong bond with Chelsea. His father was asked to play for the club, and he has been going to games at Stamford Bridge since he was four years old.

“The club deserves a world-class stadium and infrastructure, and Mr Candy’s unique expertise and real estate background would be a hugely valuable asset in bringing this vision to fruition.”

Candy’s proposed bid is still £500 million short of Abramovich’s £3 billion valuation of Chelsea.

Candy made his fortune through luxury property development, which he shared with his younger brother Christian.

Their most well-known project was London’s One Hyde Park.

Candy married former Neighbours star Valance in 2012, and the couple has two children.

The two are now awaiting a response from Abramovich.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace shareholder and American billionaire Josh Harris has been linked with an acquisition of the Champions League holders.

According to the Financial Times, Chelsea is hoping to sell to either a European or an American billionaire.

Abramovich is said to have set a March 15 deadline for bids on the club he purchased for £140 million in 2003.

Following his country’s invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich is being forced to sell his holdings.