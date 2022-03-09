Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:49 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Nick Candy, a British billionaire and Chelsea fan, is set to make a £2.5 billion bid for the club this week and will renovate Stamford Bridge

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:49 am
Nick Candy

Nick Candy, a British billionaire and Chelsea fan, is set to make a £2.5 billion bid for the club this week and will renovate Stamford Bridge

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

CHELSEA fan Nick Candy is reportedly planning to put the club’s resolve to the test this week by making a £2.5 billion offer.

It was recently reported that the British tycoon had entered the race to buy his beloved side after their Russian owner put it up for sale.

According to the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old will soon formalise his interest by the end of the week.

His £2.5 billion proposal is said to include a £1.5 billion plan to rebuild Stamford Bridge.

According to the report, the property developer is in talks with a number of American investors about forming a consortium to buy the West London firm.

Candy, who is married to Australian actress Holly Valance, said in a statement to the Mail: “Nick Candy is actively investigating a number of potential bids for Chelsea Football Club.

“Any bid would be made in collaboration with another party (or consortium), and several international partners have expressed serious interest.

“‘Mr Candy has a strong bond with Chelsea. His father was asked to play for the club, and he has been going to games at Stamford Bridge since he was four years old.

“The club deserves a world-class stadium and infrastructure, and Mr Candy’s unique expertise and real estate background would be a hugely valuable asset in bringing this vision to fruition.”

Candy’s proposed bid is still £500 million short of Abramovich’s £3 billion valuation of Chelsea.

Candy made his fortune through luxury property development, which he shared with his younger brother Christian.

Their most well-known project was London’s One Hyde Park.

Candy married former Neighbours star Valance in 2012, and the couple has two children.

The two are now awaiting a response from Abramovich.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace shareholder and American billionaire Josh Harris has been linked with an acquisition of the Champions League holders.

According to the Financial Times, Chelsea is hoping to sell to either a European or an American billionaire.

Abramovich is said to have set a March 15 deadline for bids on the club he purchased for £140 million in 2003.

Following his country’s invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich is being forced to sell his holdings.

 

Read More

43 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Fawad Chaudhry criticises PCB for preparing dead pitch

Pak vs Aus: Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has...
55 mins ago
WWC 2022: Trent Boult gives Fatima Sana some bowling advice

WWC 2022: The Pakistan women's squad is currently in New Zealand preparing...
2 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Result-oriented wicket prepared to make second Test interesting

KARACHI: Following the disappointment of the Rawalpindi Test, a result-oriented wicket has...
3 hours ago
Watch: Pakistan-Australia teams arrives in Karachi for the second Test match

KARACHI: The Pakistan-Australia teams have arrived in Karachi for the second Test...
4 hours ago
Watch: Ramiz Raja supports Pindi Stadium Test pitches

Pak vs Aus: Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),...
4 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf contracts COVID-19

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Wednesday that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Israel, Turkey hail new era after years of broken ties
6 seconds ago
Israel, Turkey hail new era after years of broken ties

ANKARA, March 9, 2022 (AFP) - Israel and Turkey proclaimed a new era...
Urwa Hocane's
10 seconds ago
Urwa Hocane’s latest video goes viral on the internet

Urwa Hocane is an Pakistan actress and model. Urwa Hocane made her...
Jonny Bairstow
12 seconds ago
Eng vs WI: Jonny Bairstow spectacular performance falter West Indies

NORTH SOUND: On the second day of the first Test at the...
Russian forces close in on Kyiv on eve of talks
4 mins ago
Russian forces close in on Kyiv on eve of talks

KYIV, March 9, 2022 (AFP) - Russian troops closed in on Ukraine's capital...
Adsence Ad 300X600