Pak vs Aus: Australia’s playing-XI for second Test

KARACHI: Australia has named their playing -XI for the second Test, which begins on March 12 at National Stadium Karachi.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson will make his debut, with seamer Josh Hazlewood missing out, according to skipper Pat Cummins in a pre-match virtual press conference.

The tourists only used one spinner in the drawn Rawalpindi Test, Nathan Lyon, but they expect plenty of turns at the National Stadium and have chosen Swepson.

Cummins is ecstatic to see Swepson get his chance.

“He’s pumped and to be honest, we’re all pumped for Swepo,” Cummins said.

“It’s been a long time running drinks over the last couple of years, but he is absolutely ready.

“He has been a huge part of the squad, even though he hasn’t been playing. So we’re really excited to see him get a chance.”

Australia’s playing-XI

Pat Cummins (c)

David Warner

Usman Khawaja

Marnus Labuschagne

Steve Smith

Travis Head

Cameron Green

Alex Carey

Mitchell Starc

Nathan Lyon

Mitchell Swepson

