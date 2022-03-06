Pak vs Aus: Bad light stops first Test between Pakistan-Australia

RAWALPINDI: On the third day of the first Test between Pakistan-Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, bad light forced play to be halted after tea.

Floodlights are put on due to bad light during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 6, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

As the umpires took the players off the field due to gloomy conditions and diminishing light, Australia were 271-2. Marnus Labuschagne was undefeated on 69 and Steve Smith had 24.

As the umpires took the players off the field due to gloomy conditions and diminishing light, Australia were 271-2. Marnus Labuschagne was undefeated on 69 and Steve Smith had 24.

After declaring on 476-4 on Saturday, Australia stands 205 runs behind Pakistan with eight wickets in hand.

Australia is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years after refusing to travel due to security concerns.

On this tour Pakistan-Australia will play three Tests, as many one-day internationals as possible, and a Twenty20 international.

