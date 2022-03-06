Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:18 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pak vs Aus: David Warner, Usman Khawaja leads Australia to 138-0

RAWALPINDI: As the visitors replied strongly on the third day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner led Australia to 138 without loss in their first innings.

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:18 pm
Australia

Australia’s Stave Smith (L) and teammate Marnus Labuschagne (C) run between the wicket as Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi watches during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 6, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

RAWALPINDI: As the visitors replied strongly on the third day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner led Australia to 138 without loss in their first innings.

As Australia raced away from Pakistan’s first-innings declaration of 476-4, Khawaja was on 70 and Warner was on 60.

After scoring at more than four an over in the morning session, the visitors need another 139 to avoid the follow-on with all 10 wickets in hand, in contrast to Pakistan’s first innings, which lasted two days and 162 overs.

With little spin and no reverse swing, Pakistan’s seam bowling pair and three slow bowlers found the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ground as unresponsive as the australians did on the first two days, when only four wickets fell.

Pakistan had only themselves to blame for failing to make a critical breakthrough, as Khawaja was dropped twice by the hosts due to sloppy fielding.

Fawad Alam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s disappointment, dropped a simple chance at gully off a miscued cut while Khawaja was on 22.

Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan, made full advantage of the opportunity, hitting three consecutive boundaries on his way to his 15th Test half-century in just 67 balls.

This time, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan let him go when Khawaja, who was on 62 at the time, gloved a chance while attempting to reverse-sweep spinner Nauman Ali.

Khawaja, who was recalled to the side in January for the Ashes Test in Sydney and made centuries in both innings, had hit 12 fours from 104 balls in his 70-ball innings at lunch.

Warner, a fellow left-hander, had faced 97 balls for his 60 runs, including 11 boundaries.

Australia is touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, after previously refusing to do so due to security concerns.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

10 hours ago
Shining stars of Pakistan Super League 2022 

RAWALPINDI: The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to an...
10 hours ago
Seven lessons learned from a successful PSL 7

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was not just...
10 hours ago
From worst to best

Lahore: Before the start of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League...
10 hours ago
PSL2022: What went wrong with the Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators’ campaign of the recently concluded season of the Pakistan Super...
10 hours ago
Islamabad United – too close, yet too far

Islamabad United have been the most successful franchise in the Pakistan Super...
10 hours ago
Multan Sultans – Picture perfect

Multan Sultans, the latest addition to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) lineup,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Buckingham Palace
5 mins ago
The Queen has decided to stay in Windsor and will “never live at Buckingham Palace again.”

According to reports, the Queen has made Windsor Castle her permanent residence...
Ranveer Singh
6 mins ago
Ranveer Singh flaunts his abs in his latest gym picture

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented performers in Bollywood, and...
Meghan Markle
9 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s four-word response to Prince Charles’ offer to walk her down the aisle

Meghan Markle demonstrated that she was "confident and independent," rather than a...
Dog
9 mins ago
Viral Video: Dog constantly go to the terrace to stare at ‘Cute Neighbour’

Do you remember your first crush or getting butterflies in your stomach...
Adsence Ad 300X600