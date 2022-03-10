Pak vs Aus: Faheem Ashraf return to Test squad after testing negative

KARACHI: According to a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has tested negative in a repeat Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and has rejoined the squad ahead of the second Test against Australia.

Just a day after being tested positive on his arrival at the team hotel in Karachi, the all-rounder returned a negative result.

As the two sides prepare for the second Test at the National Stadium Karachi, he will return to training.

Faheem Ashraf was forced to miss the first Test in Rawalpindi, along with Hasan Ali, due to injuries sustained during their Pakistan Super League season.

The first Test between the two sides had resulted in a tie at Rawalpindi.

