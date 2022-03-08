Pak vs Aus: Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer commented on Rawalpindi pitch

Pak vs Aus: Wasim Jaffer, a former Indian opener, is not satisfied with the pitch in the present Pakistan-Australia Test, describing dead and slow pitches as a threat to the game's apex format.

Only 11 wickets fell in four days as both teams batted for two days each. Pakistan scored 476 runs in 162 overs, while Australia scored 449 runs until the end of Day Four, adding only ten runs and losing three wickets on Day Five.

The track at the Pindi Cricket Stadium has been criticised, and an ex-Indian cricketer has voiced his opinion on Twitter.

“I find it amusing when Test matches get over inside four days yet teams lose WTC points for overrate. The biggest threat to Test cricket is not overrate. Tests rarely go to day 5 anyway nowadays. The biggest threat to Test cricket is dead pitches. Dead pitch = Dead game.”

It should be noted that both teams had a strong bowling attack. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Shaheen Afridi are among the players taking part in the Test, but they have received no help from the surface.

Nauman Ali, a spinner, has been a standout performer, taking six wickets for 107 runs.

