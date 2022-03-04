Pak vs Aus: Imam-ul-Haq scores his first Test century

RAWALPINDI: Imam-ul-Haq scored his first Test century on Friday to lead Pakistan's strong start in the series opener against Australia in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (R) plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 4, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the 26-year-old left-hander hit Australian paceman Mitchell Starc between the covers to the boundary to reach three digits in the final session of play on the opening day.

Haq smashed 13 boundaries and two sixes in 277 minutes off 220 balls as a near-capacity 12,000 supporters shouted in jubilation at his achievement.

Pakistan were 192-1, with Abdullah Shafique (44), Haq’s opening partner, the only player out. The pair put on a 105-run partnership for the first wicket.

Haq, the nephew of Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq, began his Test debut in 2016 with a match-winning 74 against Ireland in Dublin.

In October 2018, he scored 76 runs in a Test match against Australia in Dubai. This is his twelfth and last test.

Imam-ul-Haq was dropped following a poor tour of Australia in 2019, but was recalled after a strong showing in Pakistan’s recent domestic season.

