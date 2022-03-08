Pak vs Aus: Marnus Labuschagne reacts on banner in Pindi Cricket Stadium
Marnus Labuschagne, the world's best Test batsman, opened up about the kind greeting he received from Pakistani fans.
While playing his maiden Test match in Pakistan, Marnus Labuschagne, like the rest of the Australian team, took to social media to express his gratitude to his fans.
“I’ve loved seeing all the signs in the crowd at Rawalpindi and want to acknowledge as many as possible to say thanks for the welcome 👋 so.. share your signs below 🇦🇺🇵🇰#AUSvPAK,” wrote Labuschagne on his Twitter account.
I've loved seeing all the signs in the crowd at Rawalpindi and want to acknowledge as many as possible to say thanks for the welcome 👋 so.. share your signs below 🇦🇺🇵🇰#AUSvPAK
— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 8, 2022
Because of his nature, Labuschagne, a die-hard cricket fan, has garnered a lot of love in Pakistan.
Many different banners and placards were used to demonstrate support for Marnus. “This one was great,” Marnus stated of his choice.
This one was great pic.twitter.com/ckIACmNViO
— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 8, 2022
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared some amusing images that were tagged in Marnus Labuschagne’s Twitter post.
Did someone crack the code? #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/2AAiw55p0I
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 7, 2022
Because he’s known for his loud no’s, some fans utilised that as fodder for amusing jokes!
Vox-popping w/ @PTVSp0rts & @24NewsHD on the streets of Pindi. The placard game remains strong. Lotta love for Mar-"no"-s Labuschagne. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/LIZz4renFG
— Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) March 7, 2022
Thanks for coming! https://t.co/AQ1KAMDQlm
— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 8, 2022
Some individuals were having difficulties remembering Labuschagne’s name, so they decided to ask him directly.
Thats not me but was a great one 😅 pic.twitter.com/v32sXAz9Or
— Cricket Punch (@PunchCricket) March 8, 2022
— Shayan Khan (@imShayanKHAN) March 8, 2022
Some people took advantage of the chance to criticise the flat surface laid out for the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia.
— Jasim Haider (@jasimhaider786) March 8, 2022
