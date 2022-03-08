Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 08:46 pm
Pak vs Aus: Marnus Labuschagne reacts on banner in Pindi Cricket Stadium

Marnus Labuschagne, the world's best Test batsman, opened up about the kind greeting he received from Pakistani fans.

Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne. © cricketaddictor

While playing his maiden Test match in Pakistan, Marnus Labuschagne, like the rest of the Australian team, took to social media to express his gratitude to his fans.

“I’ve loved seeing all the signs in the crowd at Rawalpindi and want to acknowledge as many as possible to say thanks for the welcome 👋 so.. share your signs below 🇦🇺🇵🇰#AUSvPAK,” wrote Labuschagne on his Twitter account.

Because of his nature, Labuschagne, a die-hard cricket fan, has garnered a lot of love in Pakistan.

Many different banners and placards were used to demonstrate support for Marnus. “This one was great,” Marnus stated of his choice.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared some amusing images that were tagged in Marnus Labuschagne’s Twitter post.

Because he’s known for his loud no’s, some fans utilised that as fodder for amusing jokes!

Some individuals were having difficulties remembering Labuschagne’s name, so they decided to ask him directly.

Some people took advantage of the chance to criticise the flat surface laid out for the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia.

