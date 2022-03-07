Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 02:00 pm
Pak vs Aus: Maximum of 67 overs to be played on day four

pakistan
After losing the entire fourth day’s morning session due to a sloppy outfield caused by heavy overnight rain, Pakistan and Australia resumed the first Test after lunch on Monday.

Australia were 271-2 in their first innings when play started, with Marnus Labuschagne on 69 and Steve Smith 24, trailing Pakistan by 205 runs.

Officials have agreed to resume play at 1 p.m. local time, with a maximum of 67 overs being played.

Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.

The second Test of the series is in Karachi from March 12-16 and the third in Lahore from March 21-25.

