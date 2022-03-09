Pak vs Aus: Mitchell Swepson could make his Test debut in the Karachi Test

Pak vs Aus: Australia is considering fielding two spinners in the second Test at Karachi's National Stadium, and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is a strong candidate for a Test debut on March 12.

The first Benaud-Qadir Trophy Test concluded in a draw after only 14 wickets were taken over five days. Nathan Lyon was chosen as Australia’s go-to off-spinner, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Cameron Green were the four-pace bowling options.

In a post-match press conference yesterday, Cummins hinted that they were already considering playing two frontline spinners in the last two Tests of the series.

Australia is anticipating a different experience in Karachi, as Rawalpindi was earlier designated as the only pace-friendly pitch.

“It may have been may have been helpful here (in Rawalpindi) but I don’t think it would have made too much of a difference.

“We were expecting more up-and-down bounce and reverse swing (that didn’t come).”

Cummins didn’t say if Mitchell Swepson would play in Karachi or not, but he hinted that he would.

“It is an asset for sure having a wrist spinner. It’s something a bit different. And Sweppo has been bowling beautifully.

“We’ll get to Karachi and have a look. But absolutely Sweppo as a wrist spinner is a huge chance if we play two.”

One of Hazlewood and Starc would have to sit if the 28-year-old played.

