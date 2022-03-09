Pak vs Aus: Mohammad Wasim Jr. to join KPK squad for Pakistan Cup

Pakistani emerging star Mohammad Wasim Jr. has been released from the Test squad. He will now join the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cricket team in the ongoing Pakistan Cup.

The 20-year-old was called to the squad after Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf were ruled out of the first Test amid injuries.

Faheem and Hasan have now recovered and are available for the second test scheduled to start on March 12.

Furthermore, Haris Rauf, who contracted Covid-19 has also recovered and now will join the squad for the second Test.

With Faheem, Hasan and Haris back, it is unlikely for Wasim to be picked for the squad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has won all three matches in the Pakistan Cup thus far. Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, and Sindh were all defeated by the defending champions in their matches.