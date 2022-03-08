Pak vs Aus: Muhammad Wasim Jr. removed from Pakistan Test squad

RAWALPINDI: Muhammad Wasim jr, a rising bowling all-rounder, has been removed from the Test team to participate in the present Pakistan Cup.

Mohammad Wasim (L) of Pakistan celebrates the dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer of the West Indies during the 2nd T20I match between the West Indies and Pakistan at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 31, 2021. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Muhammad Wasim jr, a rising bowling all-rounder, has been removed from the Test team to participate in the present Pakistan Cup.

The right-arm pacer will compete in the domestic event for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the defending champions.

After many injuries and covid disrupted the Shaheens’ initial team, Muhammad Wasim Jr. was added to the list of reserve players for the historic Pakistan-Australia series.

Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf, both first-choice pacers, were ruled out of the first Test in Rawalpindi owing to injury, while Haris Rauf was pulled out due to a positive Covid-19 test before the game.

Wasim Jr. was expected to make his Test debut, but all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed was chosen ahead of him in the final XI.

Since his debut in 2021, the bowling all-rounder has had a good run, capturing the attention of selectors with his crisp hitting skills in the death overs and ability to bowl at all phases of the game.

Wasim Jr. will be available for KP’s encounter against Northern on March 10 in Islamabad.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com