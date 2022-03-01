Pak vs Aus: NCOC allows 100% spectators during Test series

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has allowed full stadium capacity for the Pakistan-Australia Test series. Previously, NCOC also allowed 100% spectators capacity during the Lahore leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“PCB is allowed to conduct Pakistan vs Australia cricket matches scheduled [to take place] from 4th March to 5th April 2022 with 100% of the stadium capacity […],” a notification issued by the national COVID-19 body read.

As per the NCOC statement, children under the age of 12 are also permitted to enter the stadium. However, the centre said that the SOPs need to be followed strictly.

The said SOPs are as follows:

Un-vaccinated children under the age of 12 can visit stadiums to watch matches.

Children of 12 years and above are allowed to attend the matches only if fully vaccinated.

Strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols by spectators and organizers be ensured.

The NCOC instructed the responsible authorities to contact the appropriate department and make necessary arrangements.