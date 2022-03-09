Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:54 pm
Pak vs Aus: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf contracts COVID-19

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Wednesday that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will miss the second Test against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19.

Faheem Ashraf
Due to a hamstring injury, the 28-year-old all-rounder missed the drew first Test in Rawalpindi.

“Ashraf has tested positive for Covid-19 in his on-arrival test at the Karachi team hotel,” the PCB said in a statement. “He will now undergo a five-day isolation.”

The second Test begins in Karachi on Saturday.

In the last two years, Faheem Ashraf has developed into a Test all-rounder, providing Pakistan with much-needed balance in both batting and bowling.

He has played 13 Tests and scored 632 runs with four half-centuries while also taking 22 wickets.

After fast bowler Haris Rauf missed the first Test due to the same cause, Ashraf is the second Pakistani player to test positive for the virus.

Last week, Australia’s spin bowling consultant, Fawad Ahmed, tested positive for Covid-19.

For the first time in 24 years, Australia is touring Pakistan after previously refusing to do so due to security concerns.

The third Test will be held at Lahore from March 21 to March 25. Three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 International will also be played by the tourists.

