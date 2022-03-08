Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:31 am
Pak vs Aus: Pakistan restrict Australia at 459 on fourth day of first Test

pakistan

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia’s Mitchell Starc (not pictured) during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 8, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

On Tuesday, Australia were all out for 459 in their first innings against Pakistan’s declared total of 476-4, as the first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a dull draw.

Australia lost their remaining three wickets for just 10 runs in 3.1 overs after resuming at 449-7.

Nauman Ali, Pakistan’s left-arm spinner, concluded with career-best figures of 6-107, his third five-wicket haul in as many Tests.

It is to be noted that Aussies are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years to play three Tests, three ODIs and the only T20I.

