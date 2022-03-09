Pak vs Aus: Result-oriented wicket prepared to make second Test interesting

KARACHI: Following the disappointment of the Rawalpindi Test, a result-oriented wicket has been prepared to spice up the second Test between Pakistan and Australia.

KARACHI: Following the disappointment of the Rawalpindi Test, a result-oriented wicket has been prepared to spice up the second Test between Pakistan and Australia.

Both teams arrived in Karachi today on a chartered aeroplane after the first Test match of the series concluded in a tie at Pindi Cricket Team.

On Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the teams will begin their practice at National Stadium.

The track is predicted to be productive for both batsmen and spinners at the same time, according to sources.

Security delegation officials from the Australian Cricket Board have also arrived, according to reports, to examine the security arrangements before the match. Today, they will be briefed by local security personnel.

The ground crew has prepared a total of eight pitches, four of which will be used for practice sessions and two for each team’s training sessions.

It’s worth noting that the second Test of the three-match series will begin in Karachi on March 12.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com