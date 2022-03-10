Pak vs Aus: Salman Butt lashes out at PCB for making dead pitch

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board has been criticized by Salman Butt for preparing a dead pitch for the Rawalpindi Test.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia, which was played on Pakistani soil after a 24-year break, ended in a stalemate.

The flatness of the Rawalpindi track has been debated, as has whether it was a good advertisement for Test cricket.

While PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja stated that a result would have been preferable in this circumstance, he cautioned against playing into Australia’s hands, as they are used to playing on bouncy wickets in their own home.

Butt, who played 33 Tests for Pakistan, believes the problem is with the brains, not the pitches, which aren’t awful.

“Against South Africa, Hasan Ali performed brilliantly (five-wicket hauls in both Tests) in Rawalpindi. Was that stadium somewhere else?,” said Butt on his YouTube channel.

“So I don’t understand who is passing what information. Anyone who opens the stat will find out the truth. Pindi is a result-oriented pitch. In first-class matches, people complain that matches end here in 2.5 days.

“Please tell me what’s wrong with Pakistan pitches. Pitches aren’t bad, it’s the brains that are rotten. The people who are at the helm of cricketing affairs..it’s their weakness in underestimating themselves that we cannot play.”

In a video posted yesterday, the PCB Chairman expressed concern over the form of Pakistan’s opening batter Abdullah Shafique, while Imam-ul-Haq, who struck a century in both innings against Australia, was also making a comeback.

“Imam is in the team since 2019. It’s 2022 now. You don’t have confidence in him?” Apart from him, Abdullah Shafique is coming into the team after scoring runs against Bangladesh and the PSL. This game was treated as a practice game,” Salman Butt added.

The second Test between the two teams will begin on 12th March at Karachi’s National Stadium.

