Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lauded Abdullah Shafique for his maiden century and Imam-ul-Haq for his two centuries in two innings during the first historic Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Taking it to Twitter, Akhtar appreciated the opening pair for becoming the first pair in the past five decades to register century partnerships in both innings.

“Congratulations to Abdullah for his maiden Test hundred and Imam-ul-Haq for Twin hundreds in a Test Match. Keep it up,” he wrote.

The first Test of the three-match Test series was ended in a draw. Both teams will now lock horns in the second Test match at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi. The match is scheduled to begin from March 12.