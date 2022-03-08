Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

08th Mar, 2022. 12:35 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan 76-0 at lunch as Australia Test heads for draw

AFP News Agency

08th Mar, 2022. 12:35 pm
pakistan

Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (R) and Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique run between the wickets during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 8, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s first home Test against Australia in nearly a quarter of a century headed for a tame draw with the hosts 76 without loss at lunch on the fifth and final day Tuesday.

Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on 40 and fellow opener Abdullah Shafique on 33 after Australia were dismissed for 459 in their first innings in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan, now leading by 93, were 476-4 declared in their first innings.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour over security fears.

But hopes of a result have been thwarted by a Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch that has offered little to the bowlers since day one.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali bowled a nagging line and length to mop up the Australian tail early Tuesday and finish with career-best figures of 6-107 in 38.1 overs — his third five-wicket haul in eight Tests.

His effort enabled Pakistan to get the last three wickets with the addition of just 10 runs after Australia resumed on 449-7.

Nauman — whose previous best of 5-35 came on his debut against South Africa in Karachi last year — dismissed Australian skipper Pat Cummins for eight and Nathan Lyon for three in quick succession.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got rid of Mitchell Starc to finish with figures of 2-88 in 30 overs.

The second Test is in Karachi on March 12-16 and the third in Lahore on March 21-25.

Read More

10 hours ago
I went to rub Shane Warne's feet... But, as the masseuse reveals, he was already dead.

A MASSEUSE has revealed how she knocked on Shane Warne's bedroom door...
12 hours ago
Watch: Ricky Ponting breaks down during live interview in remembrance of late Shane Warne

Ricky Ponting, a former Australian captain and Warne's close friend claimed in...
12 hours ago
Mohammad Hafeez asks sports media to avoid misquoting his words

Mohammad Hafeez, the former Pakistan captain, is upset that sports media have...
15 hours ago
Watch: Babar Azam bowling during Pakistan-Australia first Test

RAWALPINDI: Babar Azam, Pakistan's all-round captain and a world-class hitter bowled on...
15 hours ago
Former Man Utd manager Frank O'Farrell dies at 94

LONDON: Frank O'Farrell, the former Manchester United and Leicester manager, died on...
16 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Steve Smith annoyed at missing century as first Test heads for draw

RAWALPINDI: As Australia's first Test in Pakistan in nearly a quarter-century ended...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

south korea
13 mins ago
South Korea reports 202,721 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 202,721 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight...
SBP
25 mins ago
State Bank unveils Asaan Digital Accounts

KARACHI: To celebrate the journey of women’s financial inclusion in Pakistan, the...
27 mins ago
Four killed as car plunges into ditch in Taxila

TAXILA: At least four people were killed when a car fell into...
27 mins ago
Govt makes landmark legislation for protection of women’s rights: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Tuesday the government...
Adsence Ad 300X600