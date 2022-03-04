Pakistan scored 245 runs on the first day of the first Test against Australia

RAWALPINDI: Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's recalled opener, smashed a stunning maiden century on the first day of the first Test against Australia in Rawalpindi, putting Pakistan in command at 245-1.

Australia’s Cameron Green (L) congratulates unbeaten Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (2R) for his 132 runs at the end of the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 4, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

On a dry and flat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium surface, the 26-year-old left-hander scored 132 not out in Australia’s first Test in Pakistan in 24 years, leaving the tourists dissatisfied.

For security considerations, Australia has not visited Pakistan since 1998. On Friday, at least 56 people were killed and almost 200 were injured in a suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in Peshawar, about 190 kilometres (120 miles) west of Rawalpindi.

Officials have yet to remark on the explosion or its potential impact on the trip.

After Pakistan won a vital toss and chose to bat, veteran batsman Azhar Ali was undefeated on 64 at the close of play on Friday, having accumulated 140 for the second wicket in an unbroken partnership.

As Australia deployed eight bowlers, Haq put on a strong 105-run stand for the opening wicket with Abdullah Shafique, but only spinner Nathan Lyon (1-87) managed a scalp in 31 relentless overs.

In the penultimate over before lunch, Shafique miscued a lofted ball off Lyon for 44.

Travis Head wasted a great chance at leg slip off Lyon, who pulled spin from the outset, and Shafique was shaping up nicely after getting a life on 21.

During his brisk innings, Shafique struck three boundaries and a six.

That brought Azhar to the crease, and the Pakistanis dominated the Australian attack — forcing skipper Pat Cummins to use part-time spinners Head, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, but to no effect.

Haq scored his century in 277 minutes, bowling speedster Mitchell Starc to the cover boundary in his first Test since December 2019.

He batted for 379 minutes and hit 15 boundaries and two sixes, bettering his previous high of 76 against the same opponents in Dubai in October 2018.

The 12,000-strong crowd erupted in applause when Haq hit the milestone.

Azhar was also in fine form, confidently using spin and pace in his 235-minute innings, which included four boundaries and a six.

Australia will be kicking themselves for selecting three pacers, a fast bowling allrounder, and a lone spinner for the Lyon Test.

Pakistan, on the other hand, selected two spinners, a part-time slow bowler, and two frontline quick bowlers.

