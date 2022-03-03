Pakistan Women’s cricket team arrives in New Zealand

The Pakistani women’s cricket team arrived in Tauranga, New Zealand, for the start of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which begins tomorrow (March 4).

The team used a chartered plane from Christchurch to Tauranga.

After opening their World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals India at the Bay Oval on March 6, Bismah Maroof’s side will play two additional matches in Tauranga.

The last two matches, against Australia and South Africa, will take place on March 8 and 11, respectively, at the same site.

Maroof will be making her comeback to international cricket after a two-year hiatus due to the birth of her first child in December 2020.

As part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new parental policy, she will be accompanied by a support person who will assist her in caring for her newborn while allowing her to concentrate on cricket.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has been recruited by Australian all-rounder Ashley Gardner ahead of the start of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

In a regular PCR test, the cricketer tested positive for coronavirus, and he was forced to remain in Christchurch, New Zealand, to complete his isolation.

The rest of the Australian team will fly to Hamilton to play England in their first match of the competition.