Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 10:19 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pat Cummins expresses gratitude to public for giving preferential treatment

For the first time in 24 years, the Australian men's cricket team is in Pakistan for an all-format series. The team is ready for the second Test, which begins tomorrow at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 10:19 pm
Pat Cummins

© YouTube

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

For the first time in 24 years, the Australian men’s cricket team is in Pakistan for an all-format series. The team is ready for the second Test, which begins tomorrow at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Aussies are receiving presidential security in Pakistan and Test skipper Pat Cummins is aware of all the sacrifices Pakistani residents are giving to make this tour possible.

Cummins stated he and his teammates are enjoying their stay in Pakistan in a virtual press conference ahead of the second Test.

“It is been a great tour, we have thoroughly enjoyed it as a playing group. We were really well looked after in Islamabad and it’s the same in Karachi. The hotel is good and the food has been amazing,” Cummins said.

“Every time we leave the hotel to go to the ground, I think it hits home how lucky we are to be you know so well looked after all the locals….. they literally stop what they are doing to get us to go to the stadium which doesn’t get unnoticed,” Pat Cummins added.

“We are really thankful for the lengths that everyone’s gone to make this Test series happen,” he maintained.

It must be noted that the first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw. The third Test is in Lahore from March 21-25. The tourists will also play three one-day internationals and a single T20I in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

4 hours ago
IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga selected as Rajasthan Royals' fast bowling coach

BANGALORE: The Rajasthan Royals announced Friday that Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith...
5 hours ago
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea 'will run out of cash in just 17 DAYS, with club executives preparing to beg the government to ease sanctions.'

CHELSEA will ask the government to ease sanctions on them today, amid...
19 hours ago
Shane Warne's body has arrived in Australia ahead of his state funeral

Shane Warne's body was flown back to Australia yesterday. His family, including...
21 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Salman Butt lashes out at PCB for making dead pitch

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been criticized by Salman Butt...
22 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Faheem Ashraf return to Test squad after testing negative

KARACHI: According to a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board, all-rounder...
22 hours ago
SL vs Ind: KSCA allows 100% audience for second Test

BENGALURU: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be packed for the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

death convoy
3 mins ago
Russian troops and a 40-mile death convoy have’moved into attack positions’ near Kyiv, while Ukrainians fortify ‘every street and home.’

RUSSIA is thought to be planning another major assault on Ukraine's capital,...
Kim Kardashian
10 mins ago
Cher Lloyd and Jameela Jamil slammed Kim Kardashian for her ‘tone deaf’ advice to ‘get your a** to f***ing work.’

KIM KARDASHIAN has been chastised by Cher Lloyd and Jameela Jamil for...
Imran Khan
15 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan no longer watches cricket

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that he no longer watches...
Kim Kardashian
15 mins ago
Fans of Molly-Mae Hague are all saying the same thing after Kim Kardashian tells them to “get your a** to f***ing work.”

KIM KARDASHIAN has been dubbed "America's Molly-Mae Hague" after telling fans to...
Adsence Ad 300X600