Pat Cummins expresses gratitude to public for giving preferential treatment

For the first time in 24 years, the Australian men's cricket team is in Pakistan for an all-format series. The team is ready for the second Test, which begins tomorrow at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Aussies are receiving presidential security in Pakistan and Test skipper Pat Cummins is aware of all the sacrifices Pakistani residents are giving to make this tour possible.

Cummins stated he and his teammates are enjoying their stay in Pakistan in a virtual press conference ahead of the second Test.

“It is been a great tour, we have thoroughly enjoyed it as a playing group. We were really well looked after in Islamabad and it’s the same in Karachi. The hotel is good and the food has been amazing,” Cummins said.

“Every time we leave the hotel to go to the ground, I think it hits home how lucky we are to be you know so well looked after all the locals….. they literally stop what they are doing to get us to go to the stadium which doesn’t get unnoticed,” Pat Cummins added.

“We are really thankful for the lengths that everyone’s gone to make this Test series happen,” he maintained.

It must be noted that the first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw. The third Test is in Lahore from March 21-25. The tourists will also play three one-day internationals and a single T20I in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

