Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:18 am
PM Imran Khan accuse Indian govt for obstructing the resuming of Pakistan-India series

Imran Khan, a former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister, has accused the Indian government of obstructing the resuming of cricket between the two countries.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan. © Daily Pakistan

Imran Khan, a former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister, has accused the Indian government of obstructing the resuming of cricket between the two countries.

During a press conference on Friday, PM Imran Khan said, “India right now has a racist Hindutva regime preaching racial superiority and hatred for minorities, especially Muslims.

“Hence there is no forward movement in relations of Pakistan and India and so cricket is also affected,” he further added.

PM Imran Khan has already indicated his wish for both Pakistan and India to improve their cricket relations.

It’s worth noting that the last time Pakistan and India played a bilateral series was in 2012-13. The series was contested in India, with the T20 series ending in a 1-1 draw and the ODI series ending in a 2-1 victory for Pakistan. The last time India visited Pakistan was in 2006.

Both sides now only play each other in ICC events, which is one of the most important matches on the cricket calendar. Both countries last met in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021, when Pakistan won by 10 wickets.

