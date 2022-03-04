Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 03:00 pm
PM Imran Khan to watch first Test between Pakistan and Australia

imran khan
The historic tour of Australia to Pakistan started with its first Test match at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Aussies are touring the country after 24 years where they will play three Tests, three ODIs and the only T20I.

Some of the government officials including the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary also visited the stadium to witness the historic Test match between Pakistan and Australia.

While talking to the media, Fawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also visit the stadium to watch the match.

Note that the premier was one of Pakistan’s most successful captains, and he had a strong record versus the Australians during his playing days. In 18 innings, he took 64 wickets, including one ten-wicket haul, and he also batted for a century and five half-centuries.

Following the first Test, both teams will travel to Karachi for the second Test, with the third Test taking place in Lahore, and three ODIs and a T20I will be played in Rawalpindi.

