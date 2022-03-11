Prime Minister Imran Khan no longer watches cricket

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that he no longer watches cricket. Khan provided his thoughts on cricket and the upcoming series between Pakistan and Australia in an interview with former Australian captain Greg Chappell for the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Unfortunately, my days of watching cricket, for the time being, are over,” Khan said.

“I am unable to watch. I follow the matches in the papers but unless the pitches are more responsive we won’t see results.”

During the interview, the former all-rounder listed Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Afridi as guys he is excited to watch in action.

When comparing Test cricket to the modern-day T20 format, Khan admitted that T20 is innovative, but Test cricket will always be the genuine article.

“T20 is great entertainment with innovative stroke play and brilliant fielding, but the true test of a cricketer will always be Test cricket,” added Khan.

He also spoke about the security situation for the visiting team and sarcastically mocked the supporters’ lack of excitement as a result of the slow pitches.

“The Australian team is being given Presidential-level security and our people have been waiting with excitement for this series. Apart from the dead pitches, nothing can dampen the cricket fans’ excitement,” concluded Khan.

It’s worth noting that Imran Khan has a strong record in Pakistan against Australia.

In the five Tests he played against Australia in Pakistan, he averaged 43 with the bat and 16.57 with the ball. One of the former captain’s most notable performances came in the 1982 Lahore Test, when he took eight wickets on dead ground.

Imran Khan’s debut match against Australia was in 1976 when he was 23 years old, and he remembers it as his most memorable tour.

