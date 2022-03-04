Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

APP News Agency

04th Mar, 2022. 08:06 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Rain spells may disrupt Pak-Aus Test match

APP News Agency

04th Mar, 2022. 08:06 am
pakistan
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Rain spells may disrupt the third and fourth day of the historical Test match between Pakistan and Australia amid the prevailing inclement weather of Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Spokesperson of Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr Zaheer Ahmad Babar said weather would remain partially clouded on Friday and Saturday in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, but there was no chance of heavy rain on the first two days of the Test match.

“Heavy spell of rain is expected on Sunday evening that may go long to Monday afternoon that can disrupt the fourth day of the match, while match can be resumed on Tuesday in the afternoon.”

Cricket lovers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are excited to watch first Test match between Pakistan and Australia live from the ground as all the tickets of Test match has been sold out.

Australian Cricket team is visiting Pakistan after 24 years to play three test matches, three one day international and one T-20.

Read More

17 hours ago
Pakistan Women's cricket team arrives in New Zealand

The Pakistani women's cricket team arrived in Tauranga, New Zealand, for the...
17 hours ago
'Looks a good wicket': Cummins upbeat for historic Pakistan Test

RAWALPINDI: Australia's first Test in Pakistan in 24 years starting Friday is...
17 hours ago
Australia suffer Covid blow on eve of Women's World Cup

WELLINGTON: Australia's star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has tested positive for Covid-19 on...
17 hours ago
Knight hopes spirit of 2017 inspires England's World Cup defence

WELLINGTON: England captain Heather Knight hopes her side's ability to thrive in...
18 hours ago
South Africa eye first World Cup triumph, despite loss of Van Niekerk

WELLINGTON: If South Africa are to win the Women's World Cup for...
1 day ago
Is Javed Afridi Interested in Purchasing Chelsea Football Club?

According to the Spanish sports website Soy Madridista, Javed Afridi, a prominent...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
Will give tough time to Australia: Babar Azam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam believes the absence of Hassan Ali and...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
37 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 4th March, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 4 March 2022, Check updated...
USD to PKR
46 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for March 4, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
52 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 4th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 4th March 2022) 24k...
Adsence Ad 300X600