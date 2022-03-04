Rain spells may disrupt Pak-Aus Test match

ISLAMABAD: Rain spells may disrupt the third and fourth day of the historical Test match between Pakistan and Australia amid the prevailing inclement weather of Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Spokesperson of Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr Zaheer Ahmad Babar said weather would remain partially clouded on Friday and Saturday in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, but there was no chance of heavy rain on the first two days of the Test match.

“Heavy spell of rain is expected on Sunday evening that may go long to Monday afternoon that can disrupt the fourth day of the match, while match can be resumed on Tuesday in the afternoon.”

Cricket lovers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are excited to watch first Test match between Pakistan and Australia live from the ground as all the tickets of Test match has been sold out.

Australian Cricket team is visiting Pakistan after 24 years to play three test matches, three one day international and one T-20.