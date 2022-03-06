Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev’s 434 Test wickets record

MOHALI: In the second Test against Sri Lanka, India's Ravichandran Ashwin eclipsed speed bowling legend Kapil Dev's 434 wickets.

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin looks on while wearing a black band to commemorate late former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh during a break of the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on March 5, 2022. (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH / AFP) / —-IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE—–

MOHALI: In the second Test against Sri Lanka, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin eclipsed speed bowling legend Kapil Dev’s 434 wickets.

On day three in Mohali, Ashwin returned Charith Asalanka for 20 runs with his off-spin to become India’s second-highest wicket-taker behind spin icon Anil Kumble, who concluded his career with 619 Test wickets.

Ashwin, 35, also passed Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath (433) to enter the top ten wicket-takers in the world, which is led by Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australia great Shane Warne (708).

“It’s a big thing in his cricketing career to achieve that feat,” captain Rohit Sharma said after India’s win by an innings and 222 runs inside three days.

“I have been watching Ashwin for a long time now, and every time I watch him, he seems to get better and better.”

The off-spinner, who finished with six wickets and increased his career record to 426 scalps in 85 Tests, was dubbed a “all-time great” by Rohit.

Dev, who guided India to their first-ever World Cup victory in 1983, finished his career with 131 Test wickets in 1994, surpassing New Zealand pace ace Richard Hadlee (431) and holding the record until 2000.

In-home conditions, Ravichandran Ashwin has been the team’s top spinner since his Test debut in 2011.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com