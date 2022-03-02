Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

02nd Mar, 2022. 03:49 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Rivalry renewed: Five memorable Pakistan-Australia clashes

AFP News Agency

02nd Mar, 2022. 03:49 pm
pakistan

Imran Khan bowling for Pakistan during the 3rd Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the MCG, Melbourne, Australia, 13th December 1981. The batsman for Australia is Dirk Welham. (Photo by Patrick Eagar/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Australia will play their first Test in Pakistan for 24 years under heavy security when their three-match series begins in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Here, AFP Sport recalls five memorable past Test between the two nations as they renew a rivalry which stretches back over 66 years:

 

– 1956: Crawl in Karachi –

The first ever encounter between Pakistan and Australia saw just 95 runs scored on the first day as 12 wickets fell on a matting pitch — still the least scored in a full day’s play in Test history.

The Ian Johnson-led Australians had landed in Pakistan just two days earlier after flight delays and then were humbled for 80 as police superintendent-turned seamer Fazal Mahmood took 6-34 and pace partner Khan Mohammad 4-43.

Pakistan were 15-2 at the close before being all out for 199 on the second day.

Mahmood and Mohammad then again ran through an Australian line-up containing greats such as Neil Harvey, Keith Miller and Richie Benaud as they crawled to 187 all out off 109.5 overs, Benaud top-scoring with 56.

Mahmood finished with 7-80 and 13 wickets in the match and Mohammad took 3-69 as the seam pair accounted for all 20 wickets and Pakistan secured a famous nine-wicket victory.

 

– 1977: Imran shines in Sydney –

Legendary fast bowler Imran Khan, now prime minister, took 12 wickets — six in each innings — as Pakistan registered a first Test victory on Australian soil at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It was a turning point for Pakistan who, despite having world-class players, had struggled to win outside their own country.

The performance started the elevation of Imran among the era’s great all-rounders alongside England’s Ian Botham, India’s Kapil Dev and New Zealand’s Richard Hadlee.

It also enabled Pakistan to draw the three-Test series 1-1, one of the rare times they had avoided defeat away from home.

 

– 1979: Sarfraz Melbourne magic –

Maverick Pakistan pace bowler Sarfraz Nawaz unleashed a miraculous spell of swing bowling to turn the first Test in Melbourne on its head as Pakistan won by 71 runs.

Facing a target of 382 for victory, Australia were cruising at 305-3 with Allan Border on 105 when Sarfraz, who had earlier removed both openers, launched an astonishing burst of seven wickets for one run

Australia collapsed to 310 all out, Sarfraz finished with 9-86 in the innings and 11 wickets in the match as Graham Yallop’s side were stunned.

The hosts bounced back in the second Test in Perth, winning by seven wickets to tie the two-match series 1-1

 

– 1980: Lillee frustration in Faisalabad –

legendary Australian pace bowler Dennis Lillee described the Iqbal stadium pitch in Faisalabad as “a graveyard of fast bowlers” and it proved it was devoid of life as only 12 wickets fell in 337 overs.

Bad weather washed out the first day and Australia then batted for two and a half days with Greg Chappell scoring 235 and Graham Yallop 172 in their 617 all out.

Lillee, one of the all-time masters of the seam bowling craft, bowled 21 wicketless overs as Pakistan replied with 382-2 with Taslim Arif scoring an unbeaten 210 and Javed Miandad 106.

Only medium-pacer Geoff Dymock took a wicket with the ball, the only other to fall was from a run out as all 11 Australian players turned their arms over as the match headed for an iunevitable draw.

Even wicketkeeper Rod Marsh swapped gloves for ball and sent down 10 overs of part-time off-breaks, conceding 51 runs.

 

– 1981: Miandad comes out fighting –

Images of Javed Miandad threatening to hit Dennis Lillee with his raised bat flashed around the world during a feisty first Test in Perth.

Miandad and Lillee nearly came to blows as the Pakistan batsman took a quick single and then collided with the pace bowler.

Both players claimed the other had been at fault.

Miandad accused Lillee of pushing and kicking him while Lillee said Miandad had sworn at him.

The bowler enjoyed the last word — Pakistan were bowled out for 62 in their first innings, with Lillee claiming 5-18, and Australia won by 286 runs.

They went on to take the three-match series 2-1

Read More

2 hours ago
Haris Rauf contracts Covid-19, ruled out of first Test against Australia

After Haris Rauf was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19, Naseem...
4 hours ago
Australia's spin master Lyon relishes Babar Azam challenge

Australian spin great Nathan Lyon said Wednesday he was relishing the challenge...
17 hours ago
Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder

Cain Velasquez, a former UFC champion, has been arrested on an attempted...
1 day ago
Fit-again Smith looking to replicate Ashes heroics in Pakistan

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith said Tuesday he was "feeling good" after...
1 day ago
Pak vs Aus: NCOC allows 100% spectators during Test series

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has allowed full stadium capacity...
1 day ago
Shakira opens up about the reason she and Gerard Piqué fights most of the time

"Don't Wait Up," Shakira's current hit, is all too true for her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
3 mins ago
‘Shy’ Prince Harry has been chastised for ‘desperately feeding off Meghan Markle,’ according to a report

When confronted with cameras in Los Angeles, experts speak candidly about Prince...
Mother and son
7 mins ago
Viral: Mother and son dance to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida

Many individuals are also following the craze of nailing the Dholida song's...
indonesia
10 mins ago
Indonesia reports 40,920 new COVID-19 cases, 376 more deaths

JAKARTA - Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 40,920 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the...
11 mins ago
Taking lead: Sindh governor signs bill for restoration of student unions

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday signed the Student Union Restoration...
Adsence Ad 300X600