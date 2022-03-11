Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 05:38 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea ‘will run out of cash in just 17 DAYS, with club executives preparing to beg the government to ease sanctions.’

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 05:38 pm
Roman Abramovich
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

CHELSEA will ask the government to ease sanctions on them today, amid fears that the club will go bankrupt in just SEVENTEEN DAYS.

Due to his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Blues’ billionaire owner Roman Abramovich was hit with a slew of punitive financial measures on Thursday, including the freezing of all of his UK-based assets, including Chelsea.

Abramovich is currently barred from selling the club, but the Blues’ executives are reportedly planning to apply to the government for a special licence to do so.

According to The Daily Mail, the club’s current cash reserves will be depleted in 17 days as a result of the sanctions imposed on them.

The Blues are currently set to run out of cash on March 28, prompting Chelsea executives to beg the Government to allow them to sell the club in a desperate bid to avoid going out of business.

Chelsea currently spends £28 million per month on wages for their star players.

However, according to recent accounts, the West Londoners only have £16 million in the bank.

It’s unclear what will happen to Chelsea if they run out of cash and go bankrupt.

There has never been a Premier League club go into administration, so there is no precedent for what will happen.

In the English Football League, any club that goes into administration faces a strict 12-point deduction penalty.

That penalty is worth 9 points in the Premier League. Although it is unclear whether it will be implemented immediately or at the start of the next season.

The Blues are in financial trouble as a result of the sanctions imposed on them, as they will lose £600,000 per match day.

And, as a result of the crackdown on Abramovich, who has been accused of being a Krelim crony of Putin’s, shirt sponsors Three have temporarily suspended their £120 million deal.

Nike is said to be ‘considering’ terminating their £900 million contract with the Carabao Cup holders.

In the aftermath of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich put the club up for sale for £3 billion last week.

However, the 55-year-old is currently barred from profiting from the SW6 outfit due to government sanctions.

The government, on the other hand, will allow the oligarch to transfer ownership of the club as long as he does not profit from the sale.

“As the licence conditions are written today, the sale would not be allowed,” said digital minister Chris Philp.

“If a buyer emerged, it would be open to that buyer or the football club to approach the Government and request that the licence conditions be changed in such a way that the sale could take place.”

“However, to be clear, no proposal would be accepted if the proceeds of any sale ended up in Abramovich’s unrestricted bank account.”

“He cannot benefit from any sale proceeds.”

British billionaire Nick Candy, as well as American Todd Boehly, are both interested in acquiring the club.

Candy told The Daily Mail, “We are reviewing the details of the announcement and remain interested in making a bid.”

“Clearly, this is a period of great uncertainty for all Chelsea supporters.

“In our opinion, no one owns a football club – you are its custodian for the fans and the community.”

On the pitch, it was business as usual for the high-flying Blues, who defeated relegation rivals Norwich 3-1 on Thursday night.

Following the game, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel stated: “We can rely on one another, and this will not be a problem.

“We’ll be there and compete hard as long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games.”

Chelsea will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

Read More

17 hours ago
SL vs Ind: KSCA allows 100% audience for second Test

BENGALURU: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be packed for the...
17 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: PCB assured ICC to improve future pitches

KARACHI: After the International Cricket Council (ICC) deemed Pindi Stadium's pitch below...
20 hours ago
Shahid Afridi criticises team's defensive strategy during first Test

KARACHI: The Benaud-Qadir Trophy's inaugural Test between Pakistan and Australia ended in...
20 hours ago
Watch: Mohammad Yousuf believes every host team prepares wickets according to their strengths

KARACHI: Mohammad Yousuf, Pakistan's batting coach for the Australia series, believes every...
20 hours ago
Shane Warne's body has been returned to Australia

MELBOURNE: On Thursday, a private plane transported the body of Australian cricket...
21 hours ago
Sussex signs India's Cheteshwar Pujara to replace Australia's Travis Head

LONDON: Sussex has signed Cheteshwar Pujara as a replacement for Travis Head,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russian forces
3 mins ago
Russian forces advance towards Ukraine’s Capital

Russian soldiers are marching on territories north and west of Kyiv, raising...
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 11 March 2022
9 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 11 March 2022

Nirmal NR 267 Winners List: Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala...
17 mins ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 11 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 11 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
Russian Troops
30 mins ago
Russian troops and a 40-mile death convoy have’moved into attack positions’ near Kyiv, while Ukrainians fortify ‘every street and home.’

RUSSIA is thought to be planning another major assault on Ukraine's capital,...
Adsence Ad 300X600