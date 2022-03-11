Roman Abramovich: Chelsea ‘will run out of cash in just 17 DAYS, with club executives preparing to beg the government to ease sanctions.’

CHELSEA will ask the government to ease sanctions on them today, amid fears that the club will go bankrupt in just SEVENTEEN DAYS.

Due to his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Blues’ billionaire owner Roman Abramovich was hit with a slew of punitive financial measures on Thursday, including the freezing of all of his UK-based assets, including Chelsea.

Abramovich is currently barred from selling the club, but the Blues’ executives are reportedly planning to apply to the government for a special licence to do so.

According to The Daily Mail, the club’s current cash reserves will be depleted in 17 days as a result of the sanctions imposed on them.

The Blues are currently set to run out of cash on March 28, prompting Chelsea executives to beg the Government to allow them to sell the club in a desperate bid to avoid going out of business.

Chelsea currently spends £28 million per month on wages for their star players.

However, according to recent accounts, the West Londoners only have £16 million in the bank.

It’s unclear what will happen to Chelsea if they run out of cash and go bankrupt.

There has never been a Premier League club go into administration, so there is no precedent for what will happen.

In the English Football League, any club that goes into administration faces a strict 12-point deduction penalty.

That penalty is worth 9 points in the Premier League. Although it is unclear whether it will be implemented immediately or at the start of the next season.

The Blues are in financial trouble as a result of the sanctions imposed on them, as they will lose £600,000 per match day.

And, as a result of the crackdown on Abramovich, who has been accused of being a Krelim crony of Putin’s, shirt sponsors Three have temporarily suspended their £120 million deal.

Nike is said to be ‘considering’ terminating their £900 million contract with the Carabao Cup holders.

In the aftermath of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich put the club up for sale for £3 billion last week.

However, the 55-year-old is currently barred from profiting from the SW6 outfit due to government sanctions.

The government, on the other hand, will allow the oligarch to transfer ownership of the club as long as he does not profit from the sale.

“As the licence conditions are written today, the sale would not be allowed,” said digital minister Chris Philp.

“If a buyer emerged, it would be open to that buyer or the football club to approach the Government and request that the licence conditions be changed in such a way that the sale could take place.”

“However, to be clear, no proposal would be accepted if the proceeds of any sale ended up in Abramovich’s unrestricted bank account.”

“He cannot benefit from any sale proceeds.”

British billionaire Nick Candy, as well as American Todd Boehly, are both interested in acquiring the club.

Candy told The Daily Mail, “We are reviewing the details of the announcement and remain interested in making a bid.”

“Clearly, this is a period of great uncertainty for all Chelsea supporters.

“In our opinion, no one owns a football club – you are its custodian for the fans and the community.”

On the pitch, it was business as usual for the high-flying Blues, who defeated relegation rivals Norwich 3-1 on Thursday night.

Following the game, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel stated: “We can rely on one another, and this will not be a problem.

“We’ll be there and compete hard as long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games.”

Chelsea will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.