Rutgers Basketball: Rutgers earns a double bye in 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

Rutgers had a chance to make history on the final day of the regular season. To clinch the fourth seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, the Scarlet Knights needed a win and losses from Ohio State and Illinois. That is precisely what occurred.

Rutgers will have a double-bye in the conference tournament for the first time since joining the conference. On Sunday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights escaped with a one-point victory over Penn State. This gave Rutgers 12 Big Ten victories, the most in programme history.

In the final game of the regular season, Ohio State was defeated by Michigan, while Illinois defeated Iowa.

Rutgers was not the only team with a goal to achieve. Wisconsin needed a win against Nebraska at home to clinch the Big Ten regular season title, but they were blown out. This opened the door for the Illini to share the honour, and thanks to a tiebreaker, Illinois will be the conference tournament’s top seed.

The regular season is now over, so let’s take a look at the complete Big Ten Tournament bracket and schedule.

Records indicate that of conference play.

Final Standings

Illinois: 15-5 Wisconsin: 15-5 Purdue: 14-6 Rutgers: 12-8 Iowa: 12-8 Ohio State: 12-8 Michigan State: 11-9 Michigan: 11-9 Indiana: 9-11 Maryland: 7-13 Penn State: 7-13 Northwestern: 6-13 Nebraska: 4-16 Minnesota: 4-16

Big Ten Tournament Schedule

Wednesday – First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Nebraska, 6 P.M., BTN

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota, 8:30 P.M., BTN

Thursday – Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana, 11:30 A.M., BTN

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner, 25 min. after Game 3, BTN

Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland, 6:30 P.M., BTN

Game 6: No. 6 Ohio State vs. Game 2 winner, 25 min. after Game 5, BTN

Friday – Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Illinois vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 A.M., BTN

Game 8: No. 4 Rutgers vs. Game 4 winner, 25 min. after Game 7, BTN

Game 9: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 P.M., BTN

Game 10: No. 3 Purdue vs. Game 6 winner, 25 min. after Game 9, BTN

Saturday – Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 P.M., CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 P.M., CBS

Sunday – Big Ten Championship Game, 3:30 P.M., CBS