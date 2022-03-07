Rutgers Basketball: Rutgers earns a double bye in 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament
Rutgers had a chance to make history on the final day of the regular season. To clinch the fourth seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, the Scarlet Knights needed a win and losses from Ohio State and Illinois. That is precisely what occurred.
Rutgers will have a double-bye in the conference tournament for the first time since joining the conference. On Sunday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights escaped with a one-point victory over Penn State. This gave Rutgers 12 Big Ten victories, the most in programme history.
In the final game of the regular season, Ohio State was defeated by Michigan, while Illinois defeated Iowa.
Rutgers was not the only team with a goal to achieve. Wisconsin needed a win against Nebraska at home to clinch the Big Ten regular season title, but they were blown out. This opened the door for the Illini to share the honour, and thanks to a tiebreaker, Illinois will be the conference tournament’s top seed.
The regular season is now over, so let’s take a look at the complete Big Ten Tournament bracket and schedule.
Records indicate that of conference play.
Final Standings
- Illinois: 15-5
- Wisconsin: 15-5
- Purdue: 14-6
- Rutgers: 12-8
- Iowa: 12-8
- Ohio State: 12-8
- Michigan State: 11-9
- Michigan: 11-9
- Indiana: 9-11
- Maryland: 7-13
- Penn State: 7-13
- Northwestern: 6-13
- Nebraska: 4-16
- Minnesota: 4-16
Big Ten Tournament Schedule
Wednesday – First Round
Game 1: No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Nebraska, 6 P.M., BTN
Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota, 8:30 P.M., BTN
Thursday – Second Round
Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana, 11:30 A.M., BTN
Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner, 25 min. after Game 3, BTN
Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland, 6:30 P.M., BTN
Game 6: No. 6 Ohio State vs. Game 2 winner, 25 min. after Game 5, BTN
Friday – Quarterfinals
Game 7: No. 1 Illinois vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 A.M., BTN
Game 8: No. 4 Rutgers vs. Game 4 winner, 25 min. after Game 7, BTN
Game 9: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 P.M., BTN
Game 10: No. 3 Purdue vs. Game 6 winner, 25 min. after Game 9, BTN
Saturday – Semifinals
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 P.M., CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 P.M., CBS
Sunday – Big Ten Championship Game, 3:30 P.M., CBS
